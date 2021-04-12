close
Mon Apr 12, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
April 12, 2021

Alizeh Shah gets candid about her insecurities surrounding acne

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Mon, Apr 12, 2021
Alizeh Shah reveals she has been struggling with acne for quite a long time

Pakistani actress Alizeh Shah has opened up about her ‘biggest insecurity’, saying she had been struggling with acne for quite a long time.

Taking to Instagram, the Ehd-e-Wafa actress said, “hello people, here I am putting my biggest insecurity on display. Yes I’ve been struggling with acne for quite a long time.”

“A lot of us had this idea that ‘Clear skin’ should be the goal but I guess living a happy life with acne is possible,” Alizeh said with a heart emoji.

She went on to say that the current state of your skin does not measure you worth or your beauty! “There is nothing more attractive than confidence, once you see your own beauty, everyone else will so”.

Alizeh asked her fans to embrace the "glorious mess" that they are.

She also posted her short video clip where she showed off her face without makeup, flaunting her natural beauty.


