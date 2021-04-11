close
Sun Apr 11, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
April 11, 2021

Aiman Khan exudes fashion goals in latest snap

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sun, Apr 11, 2021

Pakistani actress Aiman Khan doesn't let the Sunday blues stop her from having fun.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner could be seen putting her best foot forward as she shared some fashionable snaps.

The stunner can be seen sporting a western look with light summery colours.

She was sure to drop jaws as fans couldn't help but sing praises of her look.

"Ufff aiman you looking soo beautiful!" one user wrote.

"Beautiful," another person wrote.

Take a look:



Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz