Sun Apr 11, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
April 11, 2021

Samina Ahmed to make appearance in Ms Marvel?

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sun, Apr 11, 2021

Pakistani actress Samina Ahmed is set on making her Hollywood debut as she is currently working on a project, her husband Manzar Sehbai revealed.

A fan had inquired on the whereabouts of his significant other when he took to Instagram sharing that he received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

He revealed that his wife was in Thailand shooting for a Hollywood project.

“Where is Samina ji?” asked the fan, to which the Bol star responded, “She is in Thailand, shooting for a Hollywood serial, will be back on May 6.”

While he disclose the name of the project, it is speculated that she may be part of Disney+ and Marvel Studios’ Ms Marvel.

The speculation is fueled with news, according to an Indian outlet, that Farhan Akhtar is in Bankok for the shooting of Ms Marvel with many other international celebrities. 

