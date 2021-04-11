close
Sun Apr 11, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sun, Apr 11, 2021
Bushra Ansari urges fans to pray for her sister Sumbul Shahid fighting coronavirus

Veteran Pakistani actress Bushra Ansari has urged her fans to pray for her sister Sumbul Shahid, who is fighting a battle with novel coronavirus.

The Fifty Fifty actress took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo of the sister.

She wrote in the caption “My darling sister Sumbul Shahid is fighting a battle with Corona virus these days.”

Bushra also urged her fans to pray for the speedy recovery of Sumbul

“Pl pray for her speedy recovery ..char Chand salamat rahain amen,” she concluded.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars wished speedy recovery to Sumbul in the comment section.

