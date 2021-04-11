Ayeza Khan shares a heartfelt note for husband Danish Taimoor; ‘I couldn’t ask for a better partner’

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan shared a heartfelt note for husband Danish Taimoor, saying “I couldn’t ask for a better partner.”



Taking to Instagram, the Mehar Posh actress shared a PDA-filled photo with Danish with a heartfelt note for him.

She wrote “Thank you for supporting my dreams, no matter what. I couldn’t ask for a better partner. @danishtaimoor16.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars can’t stop gushing over the couple.

The comment section was flooded with heart emoticons.

Ayeza and Danish Taimoor got married in 2014 and have two children, daughter, Hoorain Taimoor and son, Rayan Taimoor.