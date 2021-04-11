Prince Harry spoke to Beatrice, Eugenie and Charles about returning home

Prince Harry may have had disputes with the British royal family, but the death of Prince Philip has united the family in grief.



As per a report by The Mirror, the Duke of Sussex has been in touch with his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and has also been in touch with his father, Prince Charles.

Sources told the outlet that Harry spoke to his family back home about returning to the UK to attend his grandfather’s funeral on Saturday, April 17.

“He said he wants to be with everyone and was already making arrangements to come home,” the source said.

With travel restrictions and strict quarantine rules in place to curb the spread of COVID-19, the duke will have to self-isolate for five days and take a test, which if negative, will allow him to break quarantine and be with his family.