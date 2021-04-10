Prevalent mindset in PML-N does not allow it to accept defeat: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Punjab Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan speaking during a press conference. — PID./File

LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Punjab Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said that workers and supporters of the PML-N are unable to accept their defeat and mourn their loss as they have only been groomed to celebrate a win.

Speaking during a press conference in Lahore after polling time of the NA-75 Daska by-elections came to an end and counting of votes began, Dr Awan said that PTI did not enter into a contest with any particular party in the NA-75 (Daska) but it was fighting against hereditary politics.

"The PTI government ascertained a level-playing field for all parties in the Daska by-polls held today," she said. "The PTI government separated itself from the elections and followed all the guidance and standard operating procedures issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan."

As reported by Geo.tv, Punjab CM's aide added that PML-N has no sense of sportsman spirit and owing to that mindset, they approached the ECP and the Supreme Court to hold reelection in Daska even though PTI's Ali Asjad Malhi had "won" the election in February.

"I would like to reiterate that the PTI does not have a competition with any particular political party in Daska. PTI's fight is against the land-grabbing mafia, drug dealers, and the prevalent criminal mindset which fosters under the umbrella of hereditary politics," Dr Firdous said.

She went on to say the PTI's aim is to abolish politics of force which is either carried out by holding people at gunpoint or by giving them a bribe.

"This [sort of] politics which steals people's mandate must end," she said.