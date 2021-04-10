close
Sat Apr 10, 2021
April 10, 2021

BTS's J-Hope spills the beans on heartbreaking lies he told his mom in trainee days

Sat, Apr 10, 2021
BTS’s J-Hope spills the beans on heartbreaking lies he told his mom in trainee days

BTS’s J-Hope sheds light on the lies he was forced to tell his mother regarding his mental health before debuting.

The singer began by shedding light on all the questions his mother would ask him during his trainee days and the ‘grueling’ decision he’d made every day telling her a lie.

During his Fairy Tale interview he was quoted saying, “It was back when I was a trainee; I think it’s that I often told her I was fine” and “I think those are the lies that I remember the most.”

All due to the fact that, “My mother’s happiness is my happiness and her laughter is my laughter.”

