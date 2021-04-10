‘Ertugrul’ star Esra Bilgic wins hearts with her dance moves, video goes viral

Turkish star Esra Bilgic has won the hearts of the fans yet again after her new dance video with co-star Murat Yıldırım went viral on social media.



Esra Bilgic, who essays role of Halime Sultan in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, can be seen dancing her heart out with Murat.

Murat Yıldırım portrays the lead role in romantic crime drama Ramo, also stars Esra Bilgic in the pivotal role.

Esra Bilgic looked nothing short of a vision in all-white outfit in the video.

The dance video has won the hearts of the fans on social media.