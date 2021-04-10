Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson tickles ribs with funny reaction to presidential bid poll

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson recently tickled some funny bones when he gave a hilarious reaction to a presidential run poll on social media.

The action hero gave his honest reaction to the presidential poll over on his Twitter page and had fans roaring in laughter at each syllable.

Referencing the original post Johnson wrote, “Not sure our Founding Fathers ever envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club – but if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve the people.”

Check it out below:



