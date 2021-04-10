Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur Ali Khan leaves fans in awe with lockdown yoga

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan has left the netizens in awe with his lockdown yoga.



The Good Newwz actress took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of Taimur where he can be seen doing yoga and spending lockdown weekend.

She posted the photo and wrote “Stretching after yoga or stretching after a nap... You'll never know”

However, she used the hashtage “#LockdownYoga”.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.



