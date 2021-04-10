close
Sat Apr 10, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
April 10, 2021

Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur Ali Khan leaves fans in awe with lockdown yoga

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sat, Apr 10, 2021
Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur Ali Khan leaves fans in awe with lockdown yoga

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan has left the netizens in awe with his lockdown yoga.

The Good Newwz actress took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of Taimur where he can be seen doing yoga and spending lockdown weekend.

She posted the photo and wrote “Stretching after yoga or stretching after a nap... You'll never know”

However, she used the hashtage “#LockdownYoga”.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.


Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz