Jennifer Lopez sets internet ablaze as she flaunts her toned legs

Jennifer Lopez once again left fans in awe with her stunning beauty as she shared her latest sizzling snap on Instagram Friday.

Taking to her Instagram page, the gorgeous star shared her stunning images from a new collection to mesmerise fans.

The 51-year-old beauty displayed her toned legs in chic outfit with sneakers before donning orange jumpsuit and heels for her latest DSW collection.



There were reports that Jennifer and fiance Alex Rodriguez had ended their two-year engagement, with speculation that A-Rod's friendship with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy was to blame. But, the couple confirmed they're still together and that they were 'working through some things.'

The mom of two looking amazing a she posed leaning on a blue surface with her shoes in the air, rocking a very short thigh-grazing dress that was see-through, revealing a crop top and shorts beneath.

Jennifer Lopez, In the second look, opted to rock a one-piece orange jumpsuit and coordinating shoes.