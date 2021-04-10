Victoria and David Beckham join the Queen to mourn the loss of Prince Philip

David Beckham and his wife Victoria are among the celebrities who have paid tribute to the 'incredible' Prince Philip following his death.



Several celebrities and public figures, including retired football star David Beckham and his singer-turned-fashion designer wife Victoria have taken to social media to remember the Queen's husband, who passed away on Friday (April 9).

David shared a heartfelt note on his Instagram page as he wrote: "My thoughts and sympathies go to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family as we join them to mourn the loss of Prince Philip. A public figure to the world but first a loving husband, father and grandfather. Today is a day to remember his life and incredible service to Britain and around the world. Rest In Peace Your Highness."



On he other hand, Victoria Beckham added in her own post: "Saddened to hear about the passing of Prince Philip today. My heart goes out to the Royal family during this difficult time."

World leaders including UK prime minister Boris Johnson and US president Joe Biden made statements about Philip’s passing earlier on Friday, and there was also a touching tribute on social media from former president Barack Obama.



Victoria and David Beckham , who enjoy good relationship with the royal family, condoled the death of Prince Philip.