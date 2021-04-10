Princess Anne shares heartfelt tribute to her father Prince Philip after his death

Princess Anne has paid emotional tribute to her father Prince Philip, who passed away peacefully at Windsor Castle on Friday ( April 9). He was 99.



In her special homage to her late father, the 70-year-old royal said: 'From society’s perspective he was able to keep pace with the kind of technological changes that have such an impact… but above all that it’s not about the technology it’s about the people.'



The princess said: 'Without him life will be completely different.'

She also shed light on his role as Prince consort, saying: "It must have evolved quite dramatically from the early stages. I don’t think the structure in terms of support to the monarchy was designed to deal with a consort.

"Nobody had thought about what he was going to do. And it took a while to find people who understood he had extraordinary experience and skills that they could make use of. But he also found ways he could make an impact."



The Queen, 94, and Prince Philip were married for 73 years and the monarch once described him as her "strength and stay."

Princess Anne also lauded his incredible decision to leave behind a career as a navy officer in 1951 to take on royal duties by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's side.