SIALKOT: In a letter written to the Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja on Friday, PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar raised concerns over "incomplete preparations" for the NA-75 Daska by-election — set to take place tomorrow (Saturday).

In the letter, the PML-N candidate complained CCTV cameras have not been installed on the constituency's main roads. "In the [election] plan, there were directives to install surveillance cameras," she said.

The PML-N leader said there are fears of rigging in polling stations and demanded the election commissioner ensures the polling exercise proceeds smoothly.

"The polling officer should be assigned a monitoring officer," she added.

A day earlier, police said aerial firing had taken place in Daska's Kassowal neighbourhood.

The deputy superintendent of police (DSP) for Daska also confirmed the incident, saying a team of officers had been dispatched to Kassowal.

"Action will be taken against the shooters," DSP Daska vowed.

On the other hand, Iftikhar had alleged that workers of the ruling party, the PTI, are to blame for the aerial firing.

By-elections in the NA-75 constituency are slated for April 10, with many candidates in the fray. However, close competition is expected between the PML-N, which is fielding Nosheen Iftikhar and the ruling PTI, whose candidate Ali Asjad Malhi is contesting the race.