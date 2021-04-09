close
Fri Apr 09, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 9, 2021

Prince Philip’s gut wrenching last picture alongside great-grandson Archie

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 09, 2021
Prince Philip’s gut wrenching last picture alongside great-grandson Archie

The last picture Prince Philip was ever able to take alongside his great grandson Archie Mountbatten-Windsor has just come forward given his recent passing.

The picture in question features Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle as well as her mother Doria standing alongside baby Archie but Prince Philip smile still lit up the room like no other.

Check it out below:


Latest News

More From Entertainment