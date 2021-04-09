Queen Elizabeth II's mourning plans, Prince Philip's burial details revealed

Following Prince Philip's death, Queen Elizabeth II is expected to mourn over her husband for a period of eight days, according to The Daily Mail.

This means that the monarch will not be carrying official duties, even in private. Furthermore, affairs of the state will pause and laws will not be given the royal assent.

After the eight-day period, an additional 30-day period of Royal Mourning is expected.

Buckingham Palace officials are now preparing for the funeral of the royal which is expected to take place at Windsor Castle as per the Duke of Edinburgh’s wishes.

A military procession is also expected to take place in London under strict Covid-19 rules.

A coffin with the Duke of Edinburgh's body is expected to be moved over the next few days to Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in London.

Princess Diana was also laid for several days before her funeral in 1997.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the public will not be allowed to view the body.

The Duke of Edinburgh's final resting place is expected to be in Frogmore Gardens, in the grounds of Windsor Castle.