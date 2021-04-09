Sonam Kapoor shares a romantic note for husband Anand Ahuja

Indian star Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who is currently staying in Britain with husband Anand Ahuja, shared an emotional note for her better half, saying “A bad day in London is still better than a good day anywhere else.”



Taking to Instagram, the Neerja actress shared a PDA-filled photo with husband from London and wrote “I miss India so so much , and I’ve been craving to go back home and see my family and friends desperately. But I realise I might by dissing my new home a little bit that has given me so much including my beautiful husband, @anandahuja. “A bad day in London is still better than a good day anywhere else.”

“The best bribe which London offers to-day to the imagination, is, that, in such a vast variety of people and conditions, one can believe there is room for persons of romantic character to exist, and that the poet, the mystic, and the hero may hope to confront their counterparts”, she shared the quotes of Ralph Waldo Emerson, 19th-century American essayist, lecturer, philosopher, and poet.”

