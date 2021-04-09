Police called nine times to Meghan and Harry's California abode this year

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle started to see a surge in tresspassers ever since they moved in

The Santa Barbara police was called to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Montecito abode nine times in nine months reportedly.



In a Page Six report, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex started to see a surge in tresspassers ever since they moved in their permanent home in Santa Barbara.

According to the Telegraph, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls listed as phone requests, alarm activations and property crimes pertaining to where Harry and Meghan live.



It has been even reported that cops were called to their mansion four times, when the couple moved in their house in July 2020.

Meanwhile, on Christmas Eve, police rushed to the house when a man tresspassed on the property, according to the data obtained.

The latest call to the cops, listed as an alarm activation, was made at 2:21 AM on February 16, the report suggests.

The details of the call have been kept under wraps when probed by the Guardian, and a spokesperson for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office declined to provide details about the calls.