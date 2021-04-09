Govinda tests negative for COVID-19 six days after contracting it

'I have tested negative. We have done the RT-PCR test and the CT Scan to be double sure,' said Govinda

Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda tested negative from COVID-19, just six days after contracting it.

The Coolie no.1 star released an official statement on Thursday, revealing he has defeated the novel virus and is doing fine.

Earlier this week, Govinda said he was quarantining at home.

"I have tested negative. We have done the RT-PCR test and the CT Scan as well to be double sure. There are absolutely no clinical symptoms," Govinda told his fans.

"I thank all my well-wishers for the countless good wishes, blessings & prayers because of which I was able to defeat the virus sooner. My big thank you to the medical team," he added.

While he was quarantining at home, Govinda spent his time reading books. "I will be taking the test at regular intervals now as guided by the doctors.

"I request everyone to please take all the necessary precautions." The actor also took to social media to post a fun boomerang opening a door and captioned it, “Apun Aagela Hai #TestedNegative," Govinda concluded.







