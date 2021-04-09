Ustad Mubarak Ali Khan passes away at age of 81

Presidential Award winning classical singer Ustad Mubarak Ali Khan passed away in Lahore on Thursday night at the age of 81.



According to reports, Ustad Mubarak Ali Khan was undergoing treatment at a local hospital in Lahore for some days as he had been ill for some time.

Some media outlets, citing family sources, reported that the singer died of cardiac arrest late on Thursday.

Born in 1937, the singer was awarded the Pride of Performance in 2007.

