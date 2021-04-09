Indian actress Chaitra Kotturu attempts suicide

Indian actress and Kannada Big Boss 7 contestant Chaitra Kotturu attempted suicide on Thursday after her marriage was called off.



Chaitra Kotturu was rushed to hospital where her condition is said to be stable.

According to Indian media, the actress attempted suicide after her marriage to businessman Nagarjuna was called off as the latter’s family refused to accept their ties.

Chaitra Kotturu and Nagarjuna got married last month in a private ceremony attended by members of her family, however, groom’s relatives were not present.

According to police, Chaitra was in a relationship with Nagarjuna for the past couple of years.

Chaitra Kotturu attempted suicide by consuming phenyl at her residence in Kolar, Karnataka.

Police have launched investigation into the incident.