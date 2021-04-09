close
Fri Apr 09, 2021
April 9, 2021

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Telugu teaser is out now

Fri, Apr 09, 2021
‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ Telugu teaser is out now

Telugu teaser of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, starring Alia Bhatt is out now and has taken the internet by storm.

Alia, who has tested positive for coronavirus and is under home quarantine, took to Instagram and shared the teaser.

Sharing the teaser, Alia wrote “Gangubai Kathiawadi | Telugu Teaser. One Name. Million Emotions” followed by heart emoticons.

“Bringing to you a story of the woman who rose to power, #GangubaiKathiawadi. Telugu teaser out now!”

The film will hit the theatres on July 30.

She wrote “In cinemas on 30th July.”

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali the film also stars Ajay Devgn.

