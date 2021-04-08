Hailey Bieber speaks out over problems accepting the cancel culture

American model Hailey Bieber recently addressed the negative impact of the cancel culture and got candid about its obsession with her own racist past.

The conversation began when Hailey spoke to Pop Faction and asked, “I am not the same person that I was when I was 15, when I was 18, when I was 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 or 23. I’m 24 now. I wonder if you could talk about why people love holding you to a different time in your life and don’t give you the benefit of the doubt.”

Her guest on the live explained, “I guess one of the reasons why people hold people to a time of their life has to do with the way that social media has given all of this experience of access.”

“I think with that access people almost wanna see [other] people who are successful or have the appearance of success fail.”

Check it out below:



