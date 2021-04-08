close
Thu Apr 08, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
April 8, 2021

Indian actor Sonu Sood gets vaccinated against COVID-19

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Thu, Apr 08, 2021
Sonu Sood received the coronavirus caccine in Amritsar, Punjab

Renowned Indian actor Sonu Sood, who has been involved in humanitarian efforts amid the outbreak of COVID-19, received his first shot of vaccine on Wednesday.

Sood got vaccinated against the virus in Amritsar, Punjab and became the latest Bollywood celeb to do so. 

Earlier, stars like Malaika Arora, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Hema Malini, Mohanlal, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Rohit Shetty, Neena Gupta, Rakesh Roshan, and Johnny Lever got the vaccine earlier.

Along with getting the vaccine, Sood launched a humanitarian relief initiative called 'Sanjeevani,' which encourages people to get vaccinated and educates them about the impacts of the virus.

He also spoke at the launch of the initiative aimed at creating and increasing awareness about vaccination against COVID-19 in India.

