close
Wed Apr 07, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
April 7, 2021

Ayeza Khan leaves fans floored with her new snaps

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Wed, Apr 07, 2021

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan left fans in awe with her latest post on Instagram.

Taking to the photo sharing platform, the Mehar Posh star can be seen looking like a doll as she looked stunning in the posts.

Fans couldn't help but shower praises on the star.

"Beautiful," one user commented.

"Absolutely gorgeous!" another wrote.

Take a look:



Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz