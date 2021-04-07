Ayeza Khan leaves fans floored with her new snaps

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan left fans in awe with her latest post on Instagram.
Taking to the photo sharing platform, the Mehar Posh star can be seen looking like a doll as she looked stunning in the posts.
Fans couldn't help but shower praises on the star.
"Beautiful," one user commented.
"Absolutely gorgeous!" another wrote.
Take a look: