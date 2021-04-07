Minal Khan leaves fans stunned with latest snap

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani actress Minal Khan turned heads with her latest post on Instagram.
Taking to the video and photo sharing platform, the stunner shared a small clip of herself dressed to the nines.
She can be seen looking gorgeous as she is wearing a white button up which is finished off with a pair of sunnies, jewelry and a bold lip.
Fans couldn't help but shower her with compliments.
Take a look: