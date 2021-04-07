close
Wed Apr 07, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
April 7, 2021

Minal Khan leaves fans stunned with latest snap

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Wed, Apr 07, 2021

Pakistani actress Minal Khan turned heads with her latest post on Instagram.

Taking to the video and photo sharing platform, the stunner shared a small clip of herself dressed to the nines.

She can be seen looking gorgeous as she is wearing a white button up which is finished off with a pair of sunnies, jewelry and a bold lip.

Fans couldn't help but shower her with compliments.

Take a look:



