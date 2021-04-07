‘Kurulus: Osman’: Hazal Hatun, Imran Abbas talk about acting, love

Turkish actress Yeşim Ceren Bozoğlu, who portrays the role of Hazal Hatun in historical drama serial Kurulus: Osman, and Pakistani star Imran Abbas met in Istanbul and talked about acting, and music and love.



The Mera Naam Yousuf Hai actor took to Instagram and shared adorable photos with Yeşim Ceren.

Imran Abbas wrote in the caption, “When you feel connected with a person in just one meeting and become friends. It was wonderful knowing you @yesimcerenbozogluu and Goodluck for #kurlusosman!”

The Turkish actress also shared the same photo and said, “I have met with this beautiful soul and heart. Thank you for being so generous and [email protected]”

She further said, “We talked about quantum physics, and acting, and music and love...And being single.”

The endearing posts have won the hearts of the fans on social media.