Wed Apr 07, 2021
April 7, 2021

Anushka Sharma shares a funny BTS video with Virat Kohli: Watch

Wed, Apr 07, 2021

Anushka Sharma shares a funny BTS video with Virat Kohli: Watch

Indian actress Anushka Sharma, who has returned to work after welcoming her first baby in January, shared a funny video with husband Virat Kohli and the video has taken the internet by storm.

The Sultan actress turned to Instagram and posted the video apparently from the sets of a shoot to share some fun moment with the hubby.

In the video, Anushka can be seen lifting Virat off the ground.

She captioned the video “Did I do it?”.

The video has gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Anushka, who welcomed her first baby with Virat Kohli, has returned to work after her maternity break. 

