Katie Price blasts celebrity parents who feel ashamed to speak out about their autistic kids

Katie Price expressed her anger over the celebrity parents who feel ashamed to discuss their autistic children, saying it makes her think 'they are ashamed'.



The former glamour model, 42, blasted the parents who don't use their 'status to make a difference' or raise awareness about it.

The charming star praised Boyzone star Keith Duffy for candidly discussing his daughter Mia. The doting mother-of-five's eldest son Harvey, 18, is on the autistic spectrum.



After praising the singer for speaking so candidly about autism, Katie hit out at unnamed others in the public eye who haven't been so open in the past.

Speaking so candidly about autism, she explained that the inaction: 'Makes me think they are ashamed or embarrassed.'



Katie penned: 'Good to see @officialkeithduffy talking about Autism and being accepted, I know other celebs who have children with Autism who could also help make awareness and support families and offer support but don't.'



Katie Price went on to say: 'Makes me think they are ashamed or embarrassed they have a child with Autism because they are happy to be in the limelight themselves but don't use their status for a good purpose that can make a difference.'