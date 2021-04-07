Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face fresh challenge from Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan has laid down a challenge to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry , The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, asking them to sit down with him for an interview .



The 56-year-old former TV presenter spoke out to Tucker Carlson on Monday night, debunking claims made by the Duchess of Sussex in her bombshell Oprah interview.



Piers, in a clip from the interview, asked the Duchess of Sussex to speak to him, like she did Oprah, so that he can ask "more difficult questions" about her "hatred" of the Royal Family.



The ex-GMB host was replying to a question: "I was telling Meghan Markle, look, sit down with me with your husband for an equally long interview than the one you gave Oprah Winfrey and let me ask you more difficult questions about all your claims but let me ask you a wider question, which is this.

"If you hate the royal family that much, why do keep your royal titles."

"If you could speak to Meghan Markle today, what would be the tone of that conversation and what would you say"



Piers Morgan went on to ask the Duke and Duchess of Sussex: 'Why? Why would you do that if it’s not just to make millions and millions of dollars.'

