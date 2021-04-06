Sindh govt to pay for Naila Jaffery's cancer treatment

Sindh govt to pay for treatment of Naila Jaffery

Sindh culture department will pay for the treatment of renowned TV star Naila Jaffery after she requested for royalties for the re-runs of her dramas for her cancer treatment.



Sindh Minister for Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities Sardar Ali Shah announced treatment for Naila Jaffery at Sindh government’s expense on Monday.

In a statement, the minister said his department would bear all treatment expenses of Naila Jaffery, who has been battling cancer since 2016.

Recently, in a video message from the hospital, Jeffery appealed for royalties from the re-runs of her dramas to pay for her cancer treatment.

Commenting on the tweet, Sardar Shah said, “Culture department will happily bear all her expenses .. can anyone share her contact number?”



