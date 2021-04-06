Humayun Saeed shares a heartfelt birthday note for sister-in-law Sana Shahnawaz

Humayun Saeed shared a heartfelt note for his sister-in-law Sana Shahnawaz on her birthday, saying “may you continue to remain a bundle of incredible joy and happiness for everyone around you”.



Sharing stunning photo from the birthday celebration of Sana, the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actor wrote “Happy birthday my child.”

“May Allah bless you with the best of everything. May you continue to light up our world, may you always remain smiling & may you continue to remain a bundle of incredible joy and happiness for everyone around you. Love you! @sanashahnawaz.”

Sana, who is also a drama producer, celebrated her birthday with family and friends.

She also took to Instagram and thanked family and friends for making her birthday even more special.

Sana said “Thank you to my family and friends for coming and making my birthday even more special. With laughter all around, warm wishes and such thoughtful gifts you all made it so memorable. I’m honoured with your presence. Thanks a bunch everyone. Love you all to the moon and back.”