Mahira Khan showers love on friend Sana’s daughter on her birthday; ‘I love you till the end of time and beyond’

Mahira Khan showered love on the daughter of best friend Sana Hafeez Sheikh on her birthday, saying “I love you till the end of time and beyond”.



Sharing lovely photos with Sana and her daughter, the Parey Hut Love actress said “My gurryaaa, You are my shining star, my beautiful baby, my artist, my dreamer, my ballerina... a piece of my heart is reserved for you, only you.”

“May you be healthy and happy always. InshAllah. I love you till the end of time and beyond...”

“Happy Birthday my Sophoo! Only your, Big Gurryaa,” Mahira said and added “P.S if you’re reading this.. read my letters instead Goodgirl!”

“@sanahafeezsheikh thank you for my baby girl!”, she concluded.



