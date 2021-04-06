Chris Hemsworth says he is still not considered a ‘serious actor’ 

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth may be one of the most loved actors in the industry but according to him, he still has a long way to go.
The 37-year-old Thor actor got candid about body image and weight loss and how actors like him aren’t taken seriously until their lose or gain an “unhealthy” amount of weight for a role.
Speaking to The Telegraph, he said: "There's an aesthetic that the role requires. Bodybuilding is seen as vanity, whereas if I put on a bunch of unhealthy weight, or got unhealthily skinny for a role, I'd probably be called a serious actor.”
He went on to say that training for a role is a “full-time job.”
"That and then a 12-hour shooting day — it's [a] real grind. It's incredibly rewarding, too — you have to look at it like a professional athlete,” he said.
"For years I probably overtrained. People who do muscle-building often don't realize it's a sport that shouldn't be seven days a week, two hours a day. I was doing that in the previous Thors, and was coming up sorer, with less energy."
"But you want it to be balanced, because there's probably a shirt-off scene somewhere. You don't want to look like Popeye with one section of the body blown up,” he added.