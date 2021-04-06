Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor are dating but taking things slow

British actor Phoebe Dynevor and American comedian Pete Davidson are confirmed to be in a relationship.



After months of speculation, Page Six confirmed that the Bridgerton actor, 25, and the Saturday Night Live star, 27, are indeed dating but are taking things slow.

A source spilled the tea to the outlet, saying the two are “not too serious” as Davidson is focusing on filming SNL in New York while his ladylove will be staying in England “for practically the rest of the year” to film the next season of Bridgerton.

“Still, Pete must like her if he’s flying off to quaint little English villages to hang out with her on set,” said the insider.

Earlier, the comedian was spotted in Altrincham, Greater Manchester recently clicking selfies with fans where Dynevor resides.

Dynevor too has been papped around Big Apple as she shared photos on her social media, and wrote: “Grateful I got to be here for a hot sec.”

Moreover, Daily Mail also reported that the two are reportedly growing closer.

In January 2020, Davidson had ended his high-profile relationship with model Kaia Gerber.