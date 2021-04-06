Kendall Jenner puts her supermodel figure on display as she returns to LA

Kendall Jenner showed off her taut abs in white as she joined sister Kylie on the her private jet from Palm Springs to LA.

Kendall and sister Kylie spent the weekend enjoying lavish Easter celebrations in Palm Springs, California.



The supermodel inspired fans to update her summer wardrobes when we spotted her frolicking around her garden in this beautiful dress.



On the other hand, Kylie was also looking stunning in mini outfit.

The classic silhouette featured brown leather uppers with exposed stitching and Western-inspired detailing, all set atop an almond toe and a stacked block heel.



Jenners and Kardashians' last time in the desert together was much more tense, captured escalating into a huge blowout on 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'.