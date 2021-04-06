Millie Bobby Brown finds transition to adulthood most difficult part of her fame

Having got stardom at a very young age, English actress and model Millie Bobby Brown is still considered a child by her fans as they are unwilling to accept that she has grown up as a 17-year-old young woman who needs to look like one.

“I’m only 17, but at the end of the day, I’m learning to be a woman,” said Brown who soared to the heights of fame with her role in the Netflix science fiction series "Strange Things" while she was a mere a 12-year-old child.



“I’m learning to be a young woman. So being a young girl, people watch you grow up, right? And they’ve almost become invested in your growth and your journey. But they aren’t ready to accept the fact that you’re growing up.”

So, it was this public eye scrutiny the ‘Godzilla: King of Monsters’ star is talking about which she has to cope with while transitioning from a child into a young woman.

With her adapting to her new reality of womanhood, she has to dress by making corresponding fashion choices. However, Millie Bobby Brown said, “So I wear a crop top and people are like, ‘She’s 10.’ I’m like, ‘No, I mean, I am 17.’ That’s a thing that girls do.”

The actress continued, "Or I wear high heels. Or I wear an outfit to an award so and they’re like, ‘She looks 50.’ No, it’s because you’ve watched me since I was 10. That’s why you think that.”

Millie Bobby Brown discovered that her transition to adulthood was one of the most difficult parts of her fame as her millions of fans are not willing to let go of her former childhood identity. She said, “I think that’s what I found has been quite difficult: the transitioning period.”

“They’re not accepting it and I’ve completely accepted it. You know, I’m ready. I’m like, ‘It’s been a while. Let me wear a high heel!’ I’m not going to be playing those young girls anymore and it’s kind of like I have 50 million people [who are] like my parents.”