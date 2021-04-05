Piers Morgan's interview: Meghan Markle fans expect more attacks

Controversial TV host Piers Morgan 's first interview since he lost his job over his attacks on Meghan Markle airs today (Monday).

The highly anticipated interview is being conducted by Tucker Carlson for Fox Nation.

The famous British TV presenter would discuss the Meghan Markle controversy which cost him his job at ITV last month.

Morgan's fans are eagerly waiting for the interview to air but most of them seemed to have no idea how to watch it.

The former friend of Meghan took to Twitter to guide his fans about how and when to watch his interview.

"Be sure to tune into the highly anticipated @piersmorgan interview with @TuckerCarlson today at 4p ET. It will air exclusively on Tucker Carlson Today on Fox Nation. Sign up here to watch this tell-all interview this afternoon: https://bit.ly/39JywcA," read the tweet by Fox Nation.





