Mon Apr 05, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
April 5, 2021

Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir's PDA-filled snap leaves fans swooning

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Mon, Apr 05, 2021

Pakistani actress Sarah Khan and her hubby Falak Shabir left fans gushing over their latest snap.

The two could be seen exuding couple goals as they were snapped in a cute moment in a gorgeous location.

The stunner actress can be seen looking drop-dead gorgeous as she held yellow flowers while her husband looked at her lovingly.

Fans couldn't help but sing praises of the couple as they showered compliments on them.

Take a look:



