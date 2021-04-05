close
Mon Apr 05, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Mon, Apr 05, 2021
Osman Khalid Butt sends sweet wishes to Saba Qamar on her birthday

Pakistani actor Osman Khalid Butt has extended sweet wishes to co-star Saba Qamar on her 37th birthday, saying “Love, positive vibes and my unwavering support always”.

Sharing a throwback photo with Saba Qamar, the Ehd-e-Wafa actor wrote, “A very happy birthday to the OG Saba!”

“Here's to you owning 2021 like the boss you are. Your journey is an inspiration to us all, your work a constant Masterclass - can't wait to see you onscreen again!”

He further said “And here's to you manifesting everything you desire. Love, positive vibes and my unwavering support always.”

Saba Qamar and Osman Khalid Butt have worked together in drama serial Baaghi. 

