Mon Apr 05, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
April 5, 2021

Kapil Sharma reveals name of his son

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Mon, Apr 05, 2021
Kapil Sharma reveals name of his son

Kapil Sharma, who welcomed his second child in February this year, has finally revealed the name of his son in a most unexpected manner.

Kapil took to Twitter to reply his fans and friends for sweet wishes on his birthday and revealed the name of his baby boy.

Responding to singer Neeti Mohan on Sunday, Kapil said “We named him Trishaan”.

“Thank you neeti, hope ur taking well care of urself. we named him trishaan” followed by numerous heart emoticons.

Earlier, Neeti tweeted, “Happy birthday dearest @KapilSharmaK9 Pahji. Lots of love to you and your family. Ab to baby boy ka naam bata do”.

Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed their second child, a baby boy on February 1, 2021.

