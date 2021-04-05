The Weeknd donates $1million to help Ethiopians displaced amid conflicts

Canadian singer The Weeknd is coming to the aid of Ethiopia amidst the country’s crisis going on between the government in Addis Ababa and the Tigray region.

The singer donated $1million to relief efforts as thousands have thus far lost their lives during the conflicts and more than two million have been left displaced, as reported by NPR.

The Blinding Lights hit maker announced his donation on Instagram on Sunday and urged others to follow suit as well.

“My heart breaks for my people of Ethiopia as innocent civilians ranging from small children to the elderly are being senselessly murdered and entire villages are being displaced out of fear and destruction,” he wrote.

“I will be donating $1 million to provide 2 million meals through the United Nations World Food Programme and encourage those who can to please give as well,” he added.



The singer’s parents immigrated from Ethiopia to Canada while he himself also grew up speaking the official language of the country, Amharic.