Mon Apr 05, 2021
April 5, 2021

Pakistani TikTok stars Kanwal Aftab, Chaudhry Zulqarnain get married

Mon, Apr 05, 2021
Pakistani TikTok stars Kanwal Aftab, Chaudhry Zulqarnain get married

Renowned Pakistani TikTok star Kanwal Aftab got married to fellow TikToker Chaudhry Zulqarnain.

The nikkah ceremony of Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain was held on Sunday night.

The wedding ceremony was held in Lahore, according to some media outlets.

Zulqarnain also took to his Instagram handle and confirmed the nikkah with Kanwal.

Meanwhile, Kanwal posted stunning pictures from their wedding ceremony on her Instagram Stories.

Fans and fellow TikTokers extended best wishes to the newlyweds.

Kanwal is followed by over 12 million followers and Zulqarnain is followed by 11 million on TikTok.

