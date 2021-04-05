KARACHI: Pakistan’s flamboyant batsman Fakhar Zaman, whose run out in the second ODI against South Africa has been a major controversy in cricket circles, defended Quinton de Kock, saying it was his “own fault" for not looking at the fielder.



Zaman was on his way to a memorable double century when he got out on Sunday in a controversial way in the last over after scoring 193 runs.

The opening batsman was run out while coming for a second run as he slowed down, apparently assuming that the ball was heading towards the other end, before realising that the ball was coming towards the end he is running to.

Cricket experts and former players are criticising the South African wicketkeeper’s deliberate attempt to distract Zaman but the Pakistani batsman has rejected the perception that it was Quinton's fault.

"The fault was mine as I was too busy looking out for Haris Rauf at the other end as I felt he'd started off a little late from his crease, so I thought he was in trouble. The rest is up to the match referee, but I don't think it's Quinton's fault," Zaman said.

While expressing their displeasure on the incident, cricket fans and former cricketers have suggested that the dismissal should have been struck off with five penalty runs and an extra delivery awarded to the chasing side under law 45.5.1 of the game.

Law 41.5.1 states that “it is unfair for any fielder wilfully to attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive or obstruct either batsman after the striker has received the ball”. In addition, clause 41.5.2 says that “It is for either one of the umpires to decide whether any distraction, deception or obstruction is wilful or not.”

The International Cricket Council has not commented on the matter yet.