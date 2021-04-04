Scarlett Johansson stuns on new 'Black Widow' poster

Scarlett Johansson's fans have been eagerly waiting for his upcoming movie "Black Widow", which saw several delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Disney recently relaunched the promotional campaign for the movie starring Scarlett Johansson as the Marvel action hero.

A new poster also accompanied the trailer featuring Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff in her white costume.



Directed by Cate Shortland (Lore) , Black Widow sees Scarlett Johansson reprising her role as Natasha Romanoff alongside Florence Pugh O-T Fagbenle , David Harbour, Rachel Weisz and Ray Winstone.