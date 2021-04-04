close
Sun Apr 04, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 4, 2021

Scarlett Johansson stuns on new 'Black Widow' poster

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Apr 04, 2021

Scarlett Johansson's fans have been  eagerly waiting for his upcoming movie "Black Widow", which saw several delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Disney recently relaunched the promotional campaign for the movie starring Scarlett Johansson as the Marvel action hero.

A new poster also accompanied the trailer featuring Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff in her white costume.

Directed by Cate Shortland (Lore) , Black Widow sees Scarlett Johansson reprising her role as Natasha Romanoff alongside Florence Pugh O-T Fagbenle , David Harbour, Rachel Weisz and Ray Winstone. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment