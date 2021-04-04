close
Sun Apr 04, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
April 4, 2021

Ayeza Khan turns heads in new snaps

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sun, Apr 04, 2021

Pakistani star Ayeza Khan left jaws dropped with her latest post on Instagram.

Taking to the photo-sharing platform the Mehar Posh star dropped jaws in a silver ethnic attire.

The actress looked flawless as she posed in the outfit.

"So beautiful dear," one user commented.

"Gorgeous! Huge fan!" another wrote.

Take a look:



