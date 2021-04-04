Meghan Markle ‘controlled’ Prince Harry ‘calling all the shots’: report

Sources recently came forward to bash Meghna Markle’s claim about loneliness and accused her of “calling all the shots” in her relationship with Prince Harry.

This claim was brought forward by an insider close to the Telegraph and they were quoted saying, “There was a constant dialogue from the couple along the lines of: ‘Why can’t we do this? You can’t stop us from doing what we want to do'.”

They concluded by saying, “They were calling the shots and would be the ones instructing the press office on what line to put out.”