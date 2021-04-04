Piers Morgan unveils explosive prediction on Meghan Markle: Nobody lasts long!’

Piers Morgan has come forward with another explosive claim against Meghan Markle, all because “nobody lasts that long.”

The well-known critic got candid while speaking to an Australian talk show and according to Express was quoted saying, "Meghan has a track record of cutting loose anybody who ceases to be of use to her.”

“I guess so long as Harry is of use to her, fine. But she got rid of her ex-husband. He thought they were happily married until she sent him back the wedding rings in the post. This is not somebody with a longer-lasting snack as we say in the UK.”

"At her wedding to Harry, there was only one member of her entire family. She's cut her dad loose, he's been disowned. Nobody lasts very long with Meghan!"