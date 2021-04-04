close
Sun Apr 04, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
April 4, 2021

Aiman Khan leaves fans gushing in latest post

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sun, Apr 04, 2021

Pakistani star Aiman Khan left fans swooning over her latest post on Instagram.

Taking to the photo and video sharing platform, the stunner shared a black and white video of herself in a photoshoot for her clothing line that she created with her sister Minal Khan.

The star looked drop dead gorgeous as she sported a traditional attire complete with bangles.

"Beautiful," one fan commented.

"Very gorgeous!" another wrote.

Take a look:



